RACINE, WI – A man died following a car crash that happened at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of Water Street and Park Avenue.

The man — whose name has not been released — crashed his car into a parked car, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.

“Upon arrival Officers located a vehicle with substantial damage and an adult male driver trapped inside. Racine Fire Department extracted the driver from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the press release reads.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

