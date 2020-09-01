RACINE – A fire of undetermined origin heavily damaged a car at Coronada Drive early Monday.

The Racine Fire Department was called about 1:39 a.m. Monday to 917 Coronada Drive on a report of a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that caused an estimated $7,000 damage to an Audi A8. There were no injuries.

The fire cause is under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the RPD Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.