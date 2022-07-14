An accident involving a car and a motorcycle required Flight for Life at about 9:55 p.m on Wednesday. The Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call for the incident. The accident took place on State Highway 11/ Durand Avenue between S. Sylvania Avenue and 56th Road in the Village of Yorkville.

Car, motorcycle severely damaged

Racine County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol were dispatched to the scene after the emergency call was received. When arriving on the scene, law enforcement observed a silver

Nissan Rogue with severe damage and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle that was off

the roadway. The motorcycle was into the wooded ditch line and had severe damage as well.

A 43-year-old female from Sturtevant was operating the Nissan at the time of the crash. She was not injured in the accident. However, the 18-year-old male, from Union Grove, who was operating the motorcycle, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Union Grove/Yorkville Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and requested Flight for Life. The 18-year-old was transported to Froedtert Hospital, 900 N. 92nd St. in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. The cause of the accident has not been determined at this time. State Highway 11/Durand Avenue remained closed while an investigation took place. At 3 a.m. the road reopened.

As of 11 a.m., there is no update on the condition of the operator of the motorcycle. As more information becomes available, the story will be updated.

Police & Fire

