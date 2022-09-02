CALEDONIA, WI — One person has died and another is in critical condition following a car versus motorcycle crash at about 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32.

Ed Willing, a witness at the Corner Connection bar, said two Flight for Life helicopters landed at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Officers with the Caledonia Police Department shut down the intersection from all directions to investigate the car/motorcycle crash for hours following the crash.

“Everybody heard a loud crash and a smack,” Willing said. “Their bodies were thrown – a woman and a man (on a motorcycle).”

Motorcycle crash victims thrown

At least one car and one motorcycle collided. The woman and man were thrown about 25 feet, and pieces of the bike flew about 100 feet. An off-duty Caledonia Firefighter, who happened to be at the bar, ran outside to help administer CPR as others called the Racine County Joint Dispatch for help, Willing said.

“My friend Sandy was there helping them,” Willing said. “She didn’t think he was going to make it.”

An officer on scene told Willing the man had died.

A press release by the Caledonia Fire Department acknowledgd that a person had died, but a press release by the Caledonia Police Department said the woman had died.

Racine County Eye has reached out to officials to confirm those details.

“Several of the patrons at the bar were on scene and were literally helping them breathe,” Willing said.

Racine County Eye will update this story when we receive more information.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published with a typographical error as the date the accident occurred was incorrect. The name of the church has also been updated as the information was incorrect. We apologize for the error and have corrected it.

