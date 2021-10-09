VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE – A 36-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a car versus pedestrian crash Friday, Oct. 8 in the 2000 block of County Line Road.

Deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department responded at 6:24 p.m. to a call for a high and run crash. A passing motorist cared for the woman after an SUV struck her while she was out jogging. A Flight for Life helicopter flew the woman from Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie to Froedtert
Hospital in Wauwatosa.

During the investigation, the deputies knew from the road debris left at the scene that the vehicle that struck the woman was a silver Ford Escape SUV. Checking the area, they found a silver Ford Escape that had passenger-side damage parked at a residence in the Town of Dover.

They arrested the owner of the SUV, Josh T. Hanson, 34, for:

  • Hit and run accident-causing great bodily harm failing to render aid, Felony.
  • Failure to report an accident.
  • Driving too fast for conditions

Hanson admitted to striking the woman with the SUV he was driving. The deputies arrested Hanson without incident and took him to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bail.

Charges have been referred, but the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has not officially charged Hanson.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.