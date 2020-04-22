Carthage College will not require standardized test scores for admission given the significant disruption students are facing caused by COVID-19. The change takes effect for all students applying for fall 2021. Students will have the option of submitting scores.

“Carthage is committed to working with students. This next step of allowing all students to apply to Carthage and being reviewed only on their high school transcripts aligns with the mission of the College and it also helps students who are beginning their college search during these unprecedented times,” said Ashley Hanson, Associate Vice President of Admissions.

Two years ago, the institution adopted a test-optional policy with exceptions to students applying for the nursing program and competitive scholarships. Also, international and homeschooled students were still required to submit test scores. Last year Carthage also began allowing students to self-report test scores, helping to lower the cost of the college application process.

“Carthage has always taken a holistic approach to evaluating students for admission. We review our policies and procedures regularly to make sure we are doing things in the best interest of our students,” Hanson said.

For more information, please contact the Carthage College Office of Admissions at 262-551-6000 or admissions@carthage.edu