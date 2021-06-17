KENOSHA, WI — More than 900 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

The following area students made the list:

Jaemaan Holt of Racine (53404)

Carrie Weis of Union Grove (53182)

Alexandria Naber of Burlington (53105)

Emma Kiiskila of Union Grove (53182)

Gretchen Koepsel of Racine (53402)

Lizeth Brito of Racine (53405)

Katherine Munro of Racine (53402)

Kenna Beth of Kansasville (53139)

Hannah Tuinstra of Franksville (53126)

Stephanie Miranda of Racine (53403)

Daniel Weir of Racine (53402)

Bethany Nichols of Racine (53402)

Alexandria Olszewski of Racine (53402)

Aubriana Gordon of Racine (53406)

Ashley Gorman of Mount Pleasant (53406)

Sophia Tajnai of Racine (53405)

Tanner Ostrowski of Racine (53402)

Jason Klatt of Caledonia (53108)

Emily Smith of Waterford (53185)

Timothy Rothen of Racine (53405)

Isabella Spino of Racine (53402)

Shannon Gegare of Racine (53402)

Joseph Abel of Racine (53406)

Haley Olson of Racine (53406)

Jacquelyn Sambrano of Racine (53403)

Katiann Nelson of Waterford (53185)

Austin Belkin of Racine (53403)

Meredith Ford of Racine (53402)

Megan Baumeister of Burlington (53105)

Morgan Tracy of Burlington (53105)

Angelina Coolidge of Sturtevant (53177)

Giulia Hoke of Union Grove (53182)

Jenna Schmalfeldt of Burlington (53105)

Brian Weir of Racine (53402)

Matthew Colinelli of Franksville (53126)

Asher Boucher of Burlington (53105)

Payton Krogh of Racine (53405)

Jacob Del Negro of Mount Pleasant (53406)

Julia Olson of Racine (53406)

Michelle Lameer of Burlington (53105)

Hannah Cotter of Racine (53402)

Zachary Shawhan of Racine (53406)

Sydney Zelko of Mt Pleasant (53406)

Adele Senzig of Racine (53405)

Samantha Hendricks of Racine (53405)

Abigail Ciesielczyk of Waterford (53185)

Owen Beck of Caledonia (53108)

Brenden Baugrud of Racine (53402)

Liam Carls of Racine (53405)

Luis Garduno of Racine (53406)

Isaiah McCoy of Racine (53403)

Antonia Sosa of Racine (53405)

Rachel Anderson of Racine (53402)

Erik Carlson of Racine (53406)

Brian Dean of Mount Pleasant (53403)

About Carthage

Carthage College is delivering trend-bucking growth by raising expectations for a private college experience. It blends the best liberal arts traditions with desirable degree programs, transformative learning opportunities, personal attention from distinguished faculty, and a focus on career development, which makes its graduates competitive in the workforce. Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on an idyllic shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the thriving corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago. Grow with Carthage: www.carthage.edu.

