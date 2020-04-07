As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important.
Racine County Eye remains committed to covering what matters to you, your family and your business. Now is not the time to be left in the dark about local information.
If you are able, Racine County Eye needs your financial support today to keep us focused on the things that matter. Click here to support our coverage. We appreciate every one of our readers and we’re grateful to earn your trust every day.
Denise Lockwood
Owner of the Racine County Eye
Sodexo, the food service provider at Carthage College donated more than 1600 lbs. of food to the Shalom Center in Kenosha. The shelter received a variety of food, including dairy, produce, and bread.
“We donated the food because there is a need out there every day, but especially now in these challenging times,” said Jim Risacher, Sodexo’s Interim General Manager. “Carthage College and Sodexo have always partnered with the community to make every day a better day.”
Carthage Dining has made prior donations and has a long-standing relationship with the Shalom Center. Shalom has a full-service kitchen to make meals for the community.