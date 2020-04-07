Sodexo, the food service provider at Carthage College donated more than 1600 lbs. of food to the Shalom Center in Kenosha. The shelter received a variety of food, including dairy, produce, and bread.

“We donated the food because there is a need out there every day, but especially now in these challenging times,” said Jim Risacher, Sodexo’s Interim General Manager. “Carthage College and Sodexo have always partnered with the community to make every day a better day.”

Carthage Dining has made prior donations and has a long-standing relationship with the Shalom Center. Shalom has a full-service kitchen to make meals for the community.