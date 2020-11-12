KENOSHA, Wis. – Carthage College has named Vincente Ceja the College’s associate vice president for finance and chief financial officer.

Mr. Ceja came to Carthage in April 2018 as Senior Grants Accountant. Within two years, he was promoted to Controller. He has been serving the College as interim associate vice president and CFO since the retirement of Tina Schmitz in June 2020.

“Vince adeptly assumed his new leadership responsibilities, bringing to the finance team his characteristic focus on precision and timeliness,” said President John Swallow in announcing the permanent appointment to the Carthage community.

Mr. Ceja brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance. Over half of that time has been in higher education. Prior to coming to Carthage, he served as grant accountant director and accounting manager at St. Augustine College in Illinois, where he also taught accounting courses. Before moving into higher education, he worked in various positions including as finance manager for Converge (formerly the Baptist General Conference), a financial services company offering investments and mortgage loans to religious organizations.

Mr. Ceja has a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Northeastern Illinois University; an associate’s degree in accounting from St. Augustine; and a Master of Business Administration degree, with a graduate certificate in finance, from North Park University in Chicago, where he graduated with distinction.

“I am honored and grateful for this opportunity,” Mr. Ceja said. “I truly appreciate all of the support I have been given. I am looking forward to continuing to be a part of Carthage’s success and bright future!”

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!