To help students accelerate into a career on the business side of sports, this fall, Carthage College will launch a new Sports Management track within the current Master of Science in business program.

“We’re teaching management through the lens of sports,” says Dr. Jennifer Madden, director of the program. “This is great preparation for those who want to get a foothold in the industry, but seeing business strategy employed in something as familiar as sports makes it valuable for anyone.”

The new Sports Management track is being added to the existing 3-year-old master’s program that already offers a Design and Innovation track. It will consist of seven courses tailored to sports management careers, plus a set of core courses it shares with the Design and Innovation track that will provide a firm grasp on principles like emotional intelligence, disruptive innovation, and cross-functional team management.

Input from 23 senior executives in professional basketball, hockey, baseball, Esports, and related industries shaped the curriculum that aligns students’ strengths with modern hiring preferences.

“We pulled together the best courses for skills needed in the industry,” said Craig Leipold, owner of the Minnesota Wild NHL franchise.

In addition, students can expect:

● Intensive workshops led by guest instructors with industry expertise.

● A sales lab that will provide hands-on experience in tandem with a major sports organization.

● A culminating 10-day study abroad trip to Barcelona, Spain, to complete projects for top-level sports clients.

The 39-credit master’s program can be completed in 10 months. Anyone with a bachelor’s degree and a GPA of 2.75 or higher can apply for admission. Fellowships covering $500 to $5,000 are available to candidates with financial need. For more information visit www.carthage.edu/ms-business.