Students seeking to transfer credits from any of Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges to Carthage College will have a much easier time in the future thanks to a historic, comprehensive agreement signed on June 8. Carthage College is one of the private, nonprofit colleges and universities participating in the WAICU-WTCS Course Credit Transfer Agreement.

“Carthage College is thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with the WTC System, said Abigail Hanna, Vice President for Administrative Planning and Innovation and Chief Organizational Development Officer. “We believe this comprehensive agreement is a positive step forward in making sure our transfer students move seamlessly into a four-year program by removing barriers so they may efficiently obtain their bachelor’s degree.”

“Streamlining the process to transfer credits from a technical college to a four-year private college opens doors for more students to earn bachelor’s degrees in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU). “Our private colleges have longstanding relationships with the technical colleges, and this new agreement will make a difference as the state strives to increase the level of educational attainment and improve our position in the competitive knowledge economy.”

More than a dozen popular introductory courses are included in the agreement, such as chemistry, psychology, and speech. Under the agreement, specified technical college credits will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Carthage, provided the student earned a grade of “C” or better within the last 10 years. Technical college students must also meet the admissions requirements of Carthage.

“Wisconsin’s private colleges and universities have long been leaders in recognizing the rigor of a technical college education, and the value of creating transfer opportunities for our students,” noted Dr. Morna K. Foy, president of the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS). “This agreement sets a strong foundation for the future by allowing all of our institutions – in both sectors – to make lifelong learning opportunities even clearer for students.”

The negotiated “course equivalencies” provide great value to transfer students by reducing or eliminating the need to spend extra time and money retaking courses. The ability to smoothly transfer credits provides more flexibility for students — especially those who wish to start their college career close to home as well as non-traditional students who are already in the workforce and are looking to further their careers with bachelor’s degrees. With the new agreement in place, students can look forward to an educational experience that is more efficient and simpler to navigate, while shortening the time to graduation and reducing their college costs.