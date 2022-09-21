KENOSHA, WI — Carthage College congratulates these students, who graduated between June and August 2022.

Burlington Yesenia Martinez-Hall, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work Racine Olivia Lutterman, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics Nathan Thompkins, Master of Education Sturtevant Willie Gregory, Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation Chloe Toshner, Master of Science in Business Design and Innovation

