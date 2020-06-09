Carthage College will host a celebratory drive-thru diploma pickup for its 2020 graduates at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. Graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear graduation caps and gowns.

“Graduating from college is a major milestone for students and their families, and we wanted a way to safely celebrate that accomplishment as a community,” says Mary Duckworth, Carthage College Registrar. “While nothing will replace walking across the stage we hope this fun event will remind students of what makes Carthage College so special.”

Graduates will enter campus via the South Lower Lot and drive onto Campus Drive where they will receive their diplomas from the “Diploma Station.” They will parade north with Carthage faculty and staff cheering on Campus Drive and are invited to stop their car in front of the Lincoln statue to have their picture taken before exiting from the north entrance.

During the celebration, the Class of 2020 graduates will also have an opportunity to give back to the community by upcycling their graduation gowns. Carthage plans to collect graduation regalia which will be donated to Gowns4Good, a newly established initiative focused on protecting healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Safety will be at the entrances and exits to direct cars accordingly. The south entrance will be closed to traffic.