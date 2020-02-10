Carthage College is hosting a two-day immersive conference focused on healing-centered practices and models of resiliency through a trauma-informed care approach.

The conference, “Carthage College Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020: A Vision for Community Engagement and Healing,” will be held Feb. 25-26 and is co-sponsored by Carthage College and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Trauma-informed care is being explored by researchers in virtually every field and those who are teaching and learning in the health professions are increasingly talking about this subject. There is revolutionary potential of this new work in terms of radically changing the way we think about poverty, politics, biology, economics, psychology, and many other aspects of individual development and societal structures in southeastern Wisconsin.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Timothy Grove, senior consultant at SaintA, and Ramel Kweku Akyirefi Smith, president and CEO of Blaquesmith Psychological Consultative Services, LLC.

