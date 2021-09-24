Incoming students at Carthage College have set a new record as the largest incoming class. The class of 2021 was able to participate in their orientation in person.

The orientation schedule filled the three day Labor Day weekend. After moving into the residence halls, students gathered with their families for two community welcome sessions on Sept. 4 in the TARC Field House.

“The next four years will transform you in a way you never thought possible,” Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions, told the newcomers. “You are now Carthaginians.”

Welcoming Students

The official enrollment count will take place on Oct. 1. The incoming class remains on pace for an all-time best with 850 total students. 765 of those students are freshmen and 85 of them are transfer students. These students come from 26 U.S. states and six foreign countries.

The diversity of the student body continues to rise. About 31% of this fall’s incoming students report a race other than white. Measured by GPA, test scores, and class ranking, the Class of 2025 is one of the strongest that Carthage has seen. The most popular areas of study are nursing, biology, psychology, management, marketing, criminal justice, and education.

A Message from the Student Body President

Jordyn Kaplan ’22, is this year’s student body president at Carthage College. In addition to Student Government, this individual is involved in Pre-Health Club and multiple NCAA Division III sports: track and field and swimming and diving.

She encourages students to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn and grow on campus.

“My involvement will look different than the ways you get involved, and that’s OK,” said Jordyn, a neuroscience major from Parker, Colorado. “Each one of us will find ourselves in and part of a community that makes sense for us,” says Kaplan.

Additional Notes

Ayanna Crenshaw ’24 also offered the freshmen some tips.

Sharing some hard lessons she learned as a young student-athlete, Ayanna urged the new students to ride out the ups and downs – and to learn from both.

“You won’t always make the right choice. We all slip up in life,” she said. “Hold yourself accountable for your actions, then show yourself some grace.”

Dozens of returning Carthage students worked as orientation leaders, conducting small group sessions to break the ice and get the first-year students off and running. Larger orientation sessions focused on career development, academic support services, campus safety, and belonging.

