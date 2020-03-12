As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, Carthage College will extend spring break by one week (March 16-20). Beginning Monday, March 23, all undergraduate and graduate classes will resume through remote teaching and learning.

“Educating students in the best way possible and promoting the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff — even during this time of great uncertainty — remain our first and highest priorities,” said Carthage College President, John Swallow.

“This was a very difficult decision. Carthage has long prided itself on our small classes, hands-on learning, and supportive, in-person academic environment. We are committed to helping students complete their spring semester courses and meet graduation requirements.”

Remote teaching and learning will continue through Thursday, April 9, before Carthage’s regularly scheduled Easter break (April 10-13). Carthage plans to resume regular classroom instruction on Tuesday, April 14, and will continue to monitor the spread of the virus to confirm that this will be possible and to make other adjustments if necessary.

In the meantime, all Carthage offices will remain open and services will still be provided to support our students and faculty during this time. Please keep in mind this is a fluid situation and circumstances are changing rapidly. The most up-to-date information is available at www.carthage.edu/coronavirus.