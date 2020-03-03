To help create a stronger nursing workforce across the region, Carthage College will launch a new RN-to-BSN program in fall 2020.

Designed to increase the number of bachelor-level nursing graduates in southeastern Wisconsin, this new program will offer a quality Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, grounded in the liberal arts, for licensed registered nurses seeking to advance their careers.

“There are many advantages to having a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. Carthage has a comprehensive plan in place to ensure students receive the support they need throughout their studies,” said Cheryl Petersen, Ph.D., RN, Assistant Director of the RN-to-BSN program. “They will have access to academic tutoring, IT support, and a nursing faculty advisor, with the goal of ensuring that students’ experiences in the program are exceptional.”

A recent study by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing found that nurses with a BSN degree are in increasingly high demand, as many healthcare institutions now require the BSN for entry-level positions or promotion. Research from The Institute of Medicine also emphasizes that nurses with a bachelor’s degree are better prepared to manage the increased complexity of healthcare. These BSN-educated nurses experience better patient outcomes; higher competency in nursing practice; and improved skills in communication, leadership, professionalism, research, and evaluation.

“We are very excited about this new program. Not only are we going to increase the nucleus of BSN-prepared nurses in this region, but students will also gain experience in community outreach, which is a big part of the liberal arts education for which Carthage is known” said Frank Hicks, Ph.D., RN, CNE, Director of Nursing.

Courses will be offered in a flexible hybrid format that blends online and classroom education. The part-time RN-to-BSN completion program can be completed in 21 months and requires the completion of68credit hours, with 28 of those course credits in nursing. The program plans to seek accreditation through the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

Students interested in enrolling must hold an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) from an accredited college or university (with a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA) and a current nursing license in the state of Wisconsin or Illinois. For more information or to apply for admission, please visit https://www.carthage.edu/rn-to-bsn/ or call 262-551-6511.