by The Badger Project, The Badger Project

April 26, 2021

According to the state’s Open Records Law, every public official in Wisconsin must keep their records should anyone from the public want to see them. Except for state legislators. The politicians who wrote the law carved in an exemption for themselves. So state legislators can destroy their records, such as deleting emails, to protect themselves from the Open Records Law. Read The Badger Project’s story on this issue here.

This story also appeared in The Badger Project

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

This article first appeared on The Badger Project and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.