The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. Can you believe it? Downtown Racine is hosting their annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 13. The Case High School Dance and Cheer teams are getting into the holiday spirit by performing in the parade.

They are also welcoming children in Kindergarten through 5th Grade to attend their dance clinic and to perform with their teams in the parade. The clinic will take place in the cafeteria at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on November 13.

Coach Krystal says, ” both Case Dance and Cheer teams have hosted Kiddie Clinics in the past. The majority of the time our clinics include a performance at a football or basketball game. This year we decided it would be fun to do it for the Holiday Parade so the participants would be able to perform for our entire city!”

The cost is $50 and includes a Santa hat, sweatshirt, gloves, and a holiday bag. These items will be worn by participants at the holiday parade later that night. Payment is due to Coach Krystal by November 3.

“We believe Cheer and Dance clinics are important to do, so the youth in our community have an opportunity to come together and learn about the high school cheer and dance programs in our city. They get the chance to learn a dance routine, cheers and stunts, perform for a large crowd, and most importantly have fun,” says Coach Krystal.

After learning the dance routine at the clinic, participants will be ready to dance with the Case Dance and Cheer teams. Those who attended the Kiddie Clinic should expect to be at the parade from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Racine.

Participants must attend the clinic in order to dance in the parade. Those interested should email casedanceteam@gmail.com to register with Coach Krystal.

Once an email is received, parents will be sent a registration form and liability waiver.

