UPDATE: 5:21 p.m. The story has been updated to include that the student who brought the knife to school has significant cognitive delays.

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — A 15-year-old boy is in police custody for stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the back Tuesday afternoon at Case High School.

Immediately after the incident, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department were called, and the school went into a soft lockdown, according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A soft lockdown is when students stay in their classrooms and continue class. They don’t change classes and there are no passes.

Case security, staff apprehend student

“The Mount Pleasant Police School Resource Officer, Case HS security and staff were able to locate and immediately apprehend the student without incident. The knife was recovered, and the police took the student into custody,” the press release reads.

The lockdown has been lifted.

During the investigation, police learned the boy brought the knife from home. The two boys had no interaction before the stabbing. Police say the incident “appears to be a random event.”

Due to the boy’s age, the police will not release any further information, however, the guardian of the student who brought the knife to school shared that he has significant cognitive delays.

The incident remains under investigation.