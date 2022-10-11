MOUNT PLEASANT — A student at J.I. Case High School was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 11, for having a gun in school by Mount Pleasant police.

According to a press release from MPPD, officers responded to Case High School at 2:31 p.m. after receiving reports that a student was in possession of a firearm.

Case High School student apprehended

After locking down the school, the school resource officer located the student and took them into custody without incident. The name of the student is not being released because they are a minor.

Rescue was requested for a student having a panic attack. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Racine Unified expressly prohibits students from having weapons like guns, knives, box cutters, pepper spray, or “any object that by the way it is used or intended to be used is capable of inflicting bodily harm.”

District Communications Manager Jonalee Kuhn responded to Racine County Eye’s request for information via email:

This afternoon Case High School administration received a tip that a student may have a weapon in school. Thanks to this tip, we were able to immediately go into lockdown and apprehend the student without incident. It was confirmed that the student did have a weapon. We are thankful for those involved today who reported the concern allowing us to address the situation quickly. We have informed our families that we are working with law enforcement and will have additional police presence at Case this week. Email excerpt from Jonalee Kuhn, RUSD Communications Manager

In its 2021-2022 Code of Rights and Responsibilities, the district defines potential discipline levels for various threats at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Having a weapon triggers a Level 5 response—the most severe—which includes suspension and recommendation for expulsion.

This incident remains under investigation.

Racine County Eye will continue to update this story as details become available.

