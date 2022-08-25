If you’re a Case High School Eagle getting ready to soar into the school year, it’s best you know what’s happening at your nest. Case High School is located at 7345 Washington Ave. The public school within RUSD offers a variety of activities to meet the interests of all students.

Interested in joining a team or perhaps a club? Now’s the time to start thinking about what direction you want to take this school year.

Extracurricular activities at Case High School

Sports

Sports offered through Case High School are:

Baseball

Basketball

Cheerleading

Cross county

Esports

Football

Golf

Gymnastics Pom poms

Soccer

Softball

Swimming and diving

Tennis

Track

Volleyball

Wrestling

The sports take place during the fall, winter, and spring seasons. Learn more about eligibility and athletics by visiting the school’s webpage.

Clubs

Case High School offers many clubs to meet the needs of all students. The school offers:

Anime Club

Bowling Club

Campus Life

Case Pals for Kids

Computer Club

Criminal Justice Club

DECA

Dirty Bird Club

Economics Club

FBLA

FCCLA

FEA GSA

Gamer’s Club

Geography Bowl

HOSA

HYA

KEY Club

Link Crew

Math Club

Minority Visionary

NHS

Patriot Club Pep Club

Ping Pong Club

Pinterest Club

Random Acts of Kindness

Robotics

Science Club

Ski & Snowboard Club

Skills USA

TableTop Gamers

YES Club

EVER Club

For a description of each club and the meeting times, visit the club’s page.

Two additional avenues that students can get involved with are student government and yearbook. Be a leader and remember your high school days by getting involved.

Fine Arts

Looking to take the stage? The fine arts programming at Case allows people to show off their creative side. People can join Choir and Eagle Theater. There are a variety of different choirs at Case. The school has had Master Singers, Concert Choir, Case Carolers, and Vocal Jazz Women’s Choir, to name a few. Multitudes of productions in musical theatre have also taken place at Case High School, from Shrek the Musical and Into the Woods, to The King and I, Macbeth and so many more.

Get connected

The school’s activities director is Jo Arbinger who can be reached at 262-664-8766 or by emailing joseph.arbinger@rusd.org.

