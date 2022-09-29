MOUNT PLEASANT — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Delta by Marriott Hotel across from J.I. Case High School injuring one individual.

According to Racine County Eye partner, TMJ4 News, the victim has been identified as 16-year-old, Zysean Golden. The Case High School student, who is a member of the varsity football team, was shot during his lunch period.

Per our original reports, the Mount Pleasant Police responded at 1:12 p.m., for a report of shots fired. According to a press release from MPPD, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

From the scene, Golden was transported to Ascension-All Saints Hospital before being airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Flight for Life.

As of today, Golden’s family reports to TMJ4 News that he is out of surgery and stable. His mother told TMJ4 News on Thursday that her son was shot in his right side. She said his recovery looks to be six weeks long.

Case football coach speaks

The news station investigated further by interviewing one of Golden’s football coaches.

“He’s one of those kids, who all the teammates seem to love him. All the kids seem to love him. He has a big heart,” said Frankie Purnell, a volunteer assistant football coach at Case.

View the interview online for more information and read more on their website.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via the Crime Stoppers app.

