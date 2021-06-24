RACINE – Dan Velasquez, general manager for Case High School’s Legends Esports team, has been named High School Esports Director of the Year by the National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors.

He led the Case Legends team to a state title earlier this year and was instrumental in starting the Case High esports program three years ago and continuing to help it grow.

The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Board of Education publicly congratulated Velasquez for the national recognition at its regular monthly meeting earlier this week.