RACINE – Dan Velasquez, general manager for Case High School’s Legends Esports team, has been named High School Esports Director of the Year by the National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors.

He led the Case Legends team to a state title earlier this year and was instrumental in starting the Case High esports program three years ago and continuing to help it grow.

The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Board of Education publicly congratulated Velasquez for the national recognition at its regular monthly meeting earlier this week.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...