Noisy water pipes are a nuisance for numerous homeowners across the country. While they may sound like a trivial inconvenience, noisy pipes can have several significant impacts on one’s life. In addition to making it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep, the loud sounds from pipes can even begin to damage one’s hearing over time. To avoid such negative repercussions, it’s important to make an effort to reduce the noise of loud pipes. Here are some of the potential causes and solutions for noisy water pipes to be aware of if you are ready to start enjoying some peace and quiet.

Common Causes of Noisy Water Pipes

High water pressure : High water pressure is a common cause of noisy water pipes. When water pressure is too high for your plumbing system’s capacity, pipes may start to vibrate and create a humming noise.

: High water pressure is a common cause of noisy water pipes. When water pressure is too high for your plumbing system’s capacity, pipes may start to vibrate and create a humming noise. Buildup of debris : If you hear strange gurgling noises coming from your pipes, the reason may be the pipe is clogged with debris, dirt, or scum buildup.

: If you hear strange gurgling noises coming from your pipes, the reason may be the pipe is clogged with debris, dirt, or scum buildup. Worn-out or loose hardware: Over time, the hardware used in your home’s piping, such as washers, nuts, and bolts, may become loose or worn down. If they do, your pipes will likely start to make a high-pitched whining or whistling noise.

Potential Solutions for Noisy Water Pipes

If high water pressure is the cause of your noisy pipes, consider adjusting your home’s pressure regulator. This device will likely be mounted where your water supply enters your home. If your home doesn’t have a pressure regulator, you can have one installed. Ideally, most homes should set their pressure regulator between 40 and 80 psi.

Another potential solution for loud pipes is to hire a plumber to clean out debris or buildup that may be causing any gurgling noises. Or hire a plumber to tighten or replace any loose or worn-out washers, nuts, and bolts.

If there doesn’t appear to be an issue with your pipes, yet they’re still making a lot of noise, consider taking measures to muffle the sound. Acoustic mesh panels or insulation materials such as mineral wool or spray foam insulation can help block out pipe noise from inside your home’s walls.