Cannabis has long been known for its therapeutic benefits, with cannabinoids such as THC and CBD widely used to manage a number of ailments.

Cannabis product use has grown in popularity as research into its medical properties has developed. CBD and THC remain popular cannabinoids owing to their multiple therapeutic properties and ease of use. It’s no wonder that CBD products have surged in popularity, with health benefits such as pain relief, reduced anxiety, and decreased inflammation.

Lately, it has been found that it has another important use; it is being considered as a potential remedy against symptoms of COVID-19.

But how does CBD affect fare against COVID-19?

The alarming and threatening rate of Covid-19

Most of the discourse all of us are seeing today about COVID-19 is focused on the contrast between the overall case count of the disease and the death toll resulting from illnesses such as influenza. Unfortunately, this comparison has been found to be deceiving, particularly in the early stages of COVID-19, when it tore through a population that was immunologically unprepared.

Of importance now is the caseload of severe COVID-19 infections, with many needing ICU care or long-term hospitalization. This flood of atypically severe infections has nearly crippled the health system in many countries. The disease quickly overwhelmed available beds, face mask supply and a number of other resources.

As of March 2021, when COVID-19 started ravaging the world, the U.S was already battling the disease, with its average case count rising swiftly, cnbc notes. This grew to 2000 within a short time because of existing limitations relating to testing for COVID-19. Confirmed COVID-19 cases rose quite fast, short term, as testing capacities were increased.

As health systems continued to be overwhelmed, detecting, tracking and containing the disease became difficult. Without measures such as those that China and a few other countries put in place; it would have been difficult to contain the virus.

All of us are slowly seeing a decline in infection rates, but new strains, such as the Omicron variant keep emerging. This is posing a huge challenge to the health sector because new vaccines have to be developed to fight each variant that emerges.

CBD as a useful weapon against Covid-19 Symptoms

CBD has emerged as a potential remedy against lung inflammation resulting from infection with COVID-19. While findings published on Inverse note there isn’t concrete proof that compounds in cannabis can help those already infected with COVID-19, it noted that additional research is needed to show that CBD can fight the virus.

Previous research says that CBD can help the body manage an oversupply of cytokines, a compound that the body releases to create an inflammation that fights infections. When the body faces a virus such as COVID-19, the body tends to overreach causing a cytokines storm. Often, this is followed by extreme fever, nausea, fatigue, and in some cases, death because of organ failure.

From previous research, CBD has demonstrated IL-6 cytokines inhibitor characteristics, which means it can help the body manage the release of these cytokines. The research noted that CBD has shown anti-inflammatory characteristics in a number of pre-clinical trials.

CBD causes very few side effects, and as a result, it has been classified as a mild form of treatment owing to its powerful anti-inflammatory qualities. The authors of the research study also noted that it can help alleviate anxiety in COVID-19 patients, but cautioned against using it as a fill treatment for COVID-19 because the study is in its early stages.

Conclusion

CBD is a remedy for a number of ailments, but there isn’t enough proof yet what it can do in the fight against COVID-19. However, the general feeling is that there is a sort of promise that with added research, scientists will be able to figure out how specifically they can harness its qualities to use it as an additional weapon against the virus.

CBD might just be the ultimate elixir because of its many healing properties. The focus now is on whether it can be used to reinforce the fight against COVID-19, which is ravaging the world. More research is needed on this front, so it would be wise to speak to a medical practitioner if you intend to use it as a COVID-19 treatment.