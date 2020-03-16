The Center for Disease Control tightened its restrictions Monday on travel, gatherings, and events to help control the spread of the COVID-19 (Novel coronavirus).

Health officials had capped event gatherings at 250 people. Now gatherings are capped at in-person events involving 50 people or more. The recommendation includes a ban on events involving 50 people ore more throughout the United States for the next eight weeks. This includes festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” according to officials with the CDC.

The guidelines state that if events are carried out, they should be done with adherence to guidelines that protect those who are vulnerable. This includes hand hygiene and social distancing.

According to the relesae:

“This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce the introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus. This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.”