The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and its Division of State Patrol are asking travelers over the July 4 weekend to buckle up, plan their routes, and drive carefully through work zones.

“This Independence Day, we can be grateful for the opportunity to return to many of the things we love about summer in Wisconsin, so I want to encourage safe travels for all,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “Put the phone down if you’re driving, make sure everyone is wearing seatbelts, and plan to avoid or slow down for work zones.”

Vehicles that have not been driven recently should be inspected for safe travel, which includes checking tire pressure and fluid levels. WisDOT and the State Patrol offer these other safety reminders:

Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.

Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones (except in an emergency).

Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing. If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up and wait for help to arrive.

All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms and a break from travel.

Significant road construction projects that may impact July 4 weekend travel include:

North Central Wisconsin

Adams County: WIS 82 is closed between WIS 13 and County B. Non-local traffic is detoured via WIS 23 and I-39.

Iron County: US 2 is reduced to a single lane in each direction with the speed limit reduced to 45 mph. US 2 and US 51 interchange traffic will utilize a temporary alignment and intersection.

Menominee County: Northbound WIS 47 between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) is closed. Traffic is detoured via Go Around Road, County VV, and WIS 47. Trucks and oversized loads are detoured via WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29 and US 45.

Northeast Wisconsin

Brown County: WIS 32 is closed for resurfacing between WIS 29 and the village of Pulaski. Through traffic is directed to use WIS 29 and WIS 160.

Fond du Lac County: WIS 67 is closed for downtown reconstruction in the village of Campbellsport. Through traffic is directed to use I-41, WIS 28 and WIS 45.

Kewaunee County: WIS 42 is closed for box culvert construction between the south Kewaunee/Manitowoc County line and the city of Kewaunee. Through traffic is directed to use WIS 29, County AB and County BB.

Oconto County: WIS 22 is closed for drainage structure work between US 141 and US 41. Through traffic is directed to use US 141 and US 41.

Northwest Wisconsin

Bayfield County: Both lanes of US 2 in the town of Iron River have a 10-foot width restriction.

Chippewa County: The right southbound WIS 178 lane will be closed at the County I intersection in Chippewa Falls. In addition, the left-turn lane on eastbound County I will be closed, and the left-turn lane on Wissota Green Boulevard will be closed. All turning movements on all legs of the intersection will be available.

Douglas County: US 2/53 in the city of Superior is reduced to one lane in each direction from 29 th Avenue East to 53 rd Avenue East.

Avenue East to 53 Avenue East. Dunn County: WIS 85 is closed at the Rock Creek Bridge in Rock Falls. Detour: WIS 37 and US 10.

Dunn County: The intersection of WIS 170/WIS 79 in the village of Boyceville is closed. Detour for WIS 170: WIS 128, US 12 and WIS 79. Detour for WIS 79: WIS 170, County F and County N.

Pierce County: WIS 29 between County F in the town of Clifton and Cemetery Road in the city of River Falls is closed. Detour: US 10 and WIS 65.

Polk County: WIS 46 is closed from Broadway Street East (County F) to Hyland Street in Amery. Detour: WIS 46, US 63 and US 8. However, local routes around construction are available.

St. Croix County: WIS 35 between Myrtle and Division streets in Hudson and just south of Monroe Street North to Michaelson Street North are closed to all through traffic. Detour: I-94, Minnesota Trunk Highways 95 and 36 and WIS 64.

Washburn County: US 53 is reduced to a single lane in both directions in the town of Trego, and the speed limit has been reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. In addition, temporary signals are in operation at the US 53 intersections at County E/Oak Hill Road and US 63 Liesch Road, and US 63 lanes are restricted to 13 feet, and the speed limit on US 63 has been reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph.

Southwest Wisconsin

Crawford County: US 18 bridge between Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa is reduced to one lane of traffic controlled by traffic signals.

Dane and Rock counties: Motorists on I-39/90 near Madison, Janesville and Beloit should be alert for lane shifts and crossovers. The speed limit in these interchange work zones is reduced to 60 mph.

Dane County: Traffic shifts on US 12/18 (Madison Beltline) between I-39/90 and Whitney Way.

Juneau County: Lane shifts on I-90/94 near Mauston and reduced speed limit of 60 mph.

Juneau County: WIS 58 is closed to through traffic between Mauston and Necedah; access open to local businesses and residences. Signed detour route follows US 12 and WIS 80.

Southeast Wisconsin

Kenosha County: WIS 50 west of I-94 out to Lake Geneva has single lane closures.

Milwaukee County: Two lanes of I-41/US 45 are open in each direction between Swan Boulevard and Burleigh Road. Motorists can expect lane shifts to allow for bridge work over WIS 100. Some delays are possible.

Racine County: Motorists on WIS 20 in Racine can expect to encounter lane closures and detours.

For up-to-the-minute information on work zones and incidents that may affect highway travel, motorists can access the state’s 511 travel information system by:

· Downloading the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app

· Following @511WI on Twitter

· Dialing 511

· Visiting 511wi.gov