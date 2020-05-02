With graduation season on hold, the Racine County Eye wants to keep this community celebration just that — open to the community.

So we’re planning on doing several online graduation galleries. Upload your child’s graduation photo and answer a few questions, we’ll take care of the rest. The cost is $10 per graduate to cover our labor costs, but we’ll also be donating a portion of the proceeds to a local charity.



To be part of the photo gallery, please fill out this form and use the form below to make the payment. We’ll start posting the college graduation photos by May 15 and the high school graduation photos by May 31.