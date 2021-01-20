There are many job opportunities available in warehouses. This is because a functional warehouse requires various departments to work in tandem day-in and day-out. While this is a great working environment, you’ll need to earn certifications for some key roles.

To help you get started on the right foot, this list will detail the common certifications you need to work in a warehouse. They will vary depending on the role you pursue.

APICS Recognition

APICS stands for the American Production and Inventory Control Society. Through APICS, employees can receive certification in production and inventory management and supply chain operations. Many people consider this certification necessary because of its many benefits, but for some jobs, it’s not a requirement.

Having recognition from APICS will give you a much better chance of earning a job in those fields compared to others who will apply for the role. Remember, just because a certification is not legally required, doesn’t mean it’s unnecessary for success.

Forklift Operator’s License

Forklifts are an essential part of the warehouse workforce, and they require immense care in the field. If operators drive the forklift too fast, improperly load products onto the forks, or refuse to ask for help when reversing, major accidents can occur.

For these reasons and more, forklift operators must go through an OSHA-compliant training course. This doesn’t just refer to normal forklifts. Even aerial forklift operators must complete a specialized training course to get the certification.

Logistics and Distribution Certification

While the aforementioned certifications you need to work in a warehouse relate to specific roles, this one opens up the door for quite a few warehouse job opportunities. These opportunities include but aren’t limited to forklift operator (forklift certification still required), customer support, and product stocking.

Beyond these roles, this form of certification helps with landing many other positions that involve the logistics and physical action of handling materials in the warehouse.

Certification in warehouse logistics and distribution can help you stand out from the competition for multiple key positions, widening your career opportunities immensely.