Racine, WI – River Bend Nature Center is pleased to host the 9th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival on October 3rd. Free admission. Watch chainsaw artists create incredible sculptures from logs; join the bidding fun when all carvings go to a lively public auction.

Refresh yourself along the forest trail with unique craft beers provided by Black Husky Brewing.

Food truck featuring locally sourced menu.

Test your nature knowledge on the nature trivia trail.

Children can explore the Andis Chickadee Trail, featuring the story trail and a natural playscape.

Enjoy an art fair featuring handmade, original works of art or crafts for sale. Other activities include: extensive silent auction – chainsaw raffle – adult and children’s craft activities – sawmill, hand-carving and woodturning demonstrations – and the chainsaw carving auction. Canoe and kayaks will be available for rent to view the fall colors from the river.

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Chainsaw carving, nature trivia trail, story trail, beer hike through the forest, art fair, silent auction, raffle, demonstrations, children and family activities, food and refreshments

3:00 p.m. – Chainsaw Carvings go to live public AUCTION

Be sure to stay for the carving auction – Bidding is exciting and 50% of all money raised goes directly to River Bend Nature Center to support environmental education programs. River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for children, families and adults.

For more information about River Bend Nature Center and its programs, please visit www.RiverBendRacine.org, or contact us at 262-639-1515.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!