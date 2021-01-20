Champagne is a working cat looking to thrive in a non-traditional environment like a barn, stable, brewery, or outbuilding. This handsome boy is strong and independent. He prefers the companionship of other cats to humans. While he may prefer limited human interaction, he enjoys going on hunts to reduce rodent populations. If you or anyone you know may be looking for a hardworking cat, please email barncats@wihumane.org today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

