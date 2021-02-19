SOMERS, Wis. – On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers released his 2021-23 State Biennial Budget, including several proposals supporting the University of Wisconsin System and UW-Parkside.

“Governor Evers’ budget supports Parkside’s mission to provide a quality education and enrich and transform the lives of our students, families, and communities while also helping our campus and the University of Wisconsin System meet today’s education and social challenges head-on,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “I look forward to working with the governor and the State Legislature on the 2021-23 State Budget process while showing the positive impacts for continued state investments at UW-Parkside.”