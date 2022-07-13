RACINE – Three cases were dismissed against Kareem A. McLain on Wednesday – two days after his death – in Racine County Circuit Court.

McLain, 21, was shot to death Monday night in the 3000 block of 17th Street. He was the City of Racine’s seventh homicide. Police do not have anyone in custody yet.

Cases dismissed

According to the criminal complaints against him, McLain was facing three battery charges from three separate incidents in 2020. Online court records indicate his cases were at various stages of going to trial, and warrants were issued for his arrest in August 2021 when he failed to appear for motion hearings and/or status conferences.

All three cases were dismissed and closed Wednesday after prosecutors refiled the cases to prompt the court date.

Police are asking for the public’s help apprehending the perpetrator or persons responsible for McLain’s death.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

Police & Fire

