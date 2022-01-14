RACINE – A Racine Police Department SWAT Team successfully apprehended a Chicago man who is a homicide suspect early Friday. Jaran M. Hughes, 20, was arrested at a residence in the 4000 block of Erie Street. No one was injured.

The Racine Police/U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Violent Crime Task Force was contacted by the Chicago Police Department earlier this week with information that Hughes, who was wanted for 1st Degree Murder, was possibly hiding in Racine.

An investigation involving the ATF, Racine Police and Chicago Police led to the arrest. A SWAT Team was involved because authorities believed that Hughes remained armed and dangerous.

Racine Police investigators are interested in hearing from witnesses or citizens who may have information about this incident. Call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips app.

