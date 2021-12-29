RACINE COUNTY – A $5,000 cash bond was set earlier this week for Rozaro Jackson, 29, of Chicago, accused of the burglary of two area businesses in December 2020.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office originally charged Jackson with 10 counts of burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer. At Jackson’s initial court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Robert Repischak agreed with the defense motion to dismiss six of the counts and allow the remaining four counts to stand.

If convicted, Jackson could be fined up to $25,000 and sentenced to not more than 12 ½ years in prison on each of the four charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Dec. 28, 2020, responded to separate reports of burglary at Michael’s Construction, 2916 N. Sylvania Ave., and Meade Electric, 3014 S. Sylvania Ave. At Michael’s, a manager reported that locks were broken on three large metal containers. A Meade employee reported that four box trucks parked on the premises were entered, a window smashed on one of the trucks and entry made to three large metal storage containers.

A Stihl chainsaw, valued at $350, and a Stihl chop saw, valued at $950, were taken in the Michael’s burglary. A Bosch hammer drill, valued at $900, was missing from one of the trucks at Meade. The thefts were believed to have taken place between December 23 and 28.

Surveillance video from Michael’s showed a black SUV backing up to the company’s gated yard at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020. A manager from the company told deputies that the gate was believed to have been locked at that time.

Using information obtained from Google, investigators learned that an electronic device belonging to Jackson was in the immediate vicinity of Michael’s from 3:29 a.m. until 3:49 a.m. and at Meade from 4:42 a.m. to 5:46 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020. The data search also showed an email address and phone numbers associated with Jackson, according to the complaint.

Facebook records associated with Jackson showed an online conversation with another Facebook user discussing power tools that Jackson was selling, the complaint stated. The conversation included a photo of a Stihl concrete saw that “appears to be the exact same that was taken from Michael’s,” according to the complaint. Similar photos were found on Jackson’s Gmail account.

Investigators also found electronic records tied to Jackson related to a rented black SUV. The rental began on Dec. 10, 2020, and was concluded after the date of the burglaries. In addition, investigators found internet searches that Jackson allegedly conducted for “plumbing, steal, heating and cooling companies near me” as well as “various brands of power tools and pawnshops,” according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint was completed on October 26 of this year and a $25,000 arrest warrant for Jackson was issued the following day, according to online court records.

Jackson was in custody on Tuesday for his initial court appearance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2022, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.

