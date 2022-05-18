Sky Have Found Championship Composure After Season-Opening Defeat

Following a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on May 6, the defending WNBA Champion Chicago Sky rebounded with consecutive wins.

Led by Dana Evans’ 15 points, the Sky bounced back with a historic 83-50 victory over the New York Liberty on May 11.

The blowout win over the Liberty marked the biggest single-game margin of victory in franchise history. This came nine months after the Sky set a record with a 32-point victory over the Seattle Storm (107-75) on Aug. 29, 2021.

Three days later, Chicago bounced back with a close 82-78 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. Emma Meesseman led the way for Chicago with 17 points, seven rebounds and an impressive seven steals (all team highs).

Meesseman Hits Special Milestone In Win Over Minnesota

The aforementioned Emma Meesseman reached another career milestone in Saturday’s victory over the Lynx.

The 28-year-old hit the career 500-assist mark on Saturday. She came into the game needing just one, but Meesseman finished with two on the night to go along with her utterly impressive stat line.

Meesseman’s teammate, Courtney Vandersloot, is fourth all-time on the WNBA assist leaderboard (2,197) through the first three games of the 2022 season. Meesseman set a career-high in total assists with Washington in the 2020 season (90).

Chicago Sky Move Up In ESPN’s Power Rankings

Following two big victories to get above .500, the Sky jumped up four spots in ESPN’s post-week two power rankings.

After placing eighth last week, the Sky moved up into the No. 4 spot.

The Washington Mystics (first), Aces (second) and Connecticut Sun (third) were the only teams ahead of Chicago. The Lynx, whom Chicago beat last week, hold the dead-last spot at 12 following an 0-4 start.

Over the next three weeks, the Sky will get plenty of opportunities to make their case as the team to beat. They will meet the Mystics three times over that span (May 22 on the road then a home-and-home on June 5 and 8) and host the Aces on May 28.

After the back-to-back games against Washington, Chicago will visit Connecticut on June 10.

Predictions For Sky Upcoming Games

A difficult stretch of games awaits the defending champions, beginning with Sunday’s marquee showdown in Washington (3:00 p.m. EST).

After visiting the Mystics, the Sky will return for a three-game homestand next week. They’ll open it up with a tilt against the Indiana Fever (8:00 p.m. EST), before hosting the Aces two days later (3:00 p.m. EST).

The homestand will conclude with another highly-anticipated matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on ESPN2 (8:00 p.m. EST) on May 31 — a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. The Sky will then head to Atlanta for a showdown with the Dream on June 3 (7:30 p.m. EST).

It certainly isn’t an easy slate of games by any means, but the defending champions are in good position to come out of this stretch several games above .500.

The Mystics look like the team to beat in the early stages of the season. Both Washington and Chicago boast top-level defensive units and tremendous scoring depth, but the Mystics will benefit from home advantage here.

We’ll give the Mystics a close and hard-fought 81-79 victory over Chicago for May 22. However, the Sky will respond with double-digit victories over the struggling Fever and the Aces at home to stay above .500.

Chicago will fall to Phoenix on May 31 but avoid a mini losing skid with a defensive-filled victory over Atlanta. They’ll split the two games with Washington (June 5 and 8), with the home team winning each game.

After that ultra-tough six-game stretch of games, Chicago will still be above .500 and very much near the top of the league standings.

