A Racine man faces additional child pornography charges after many images of child pornography were found on his cell phone, court documents show.

Justice A. Yankech, 21, initially faced ten counts of possession of child pornography in a case filed on Jan. 26 in Racine County Circuit Court. An amended criminal complaint filed on Friday adds 20 additional counts.

Further, after executing a search warrant on Yankech’s phone in December, Racine Police Investigator Peter Boeck discovered 472 photos in a file marked “young.” Of those, 272 were determined to be child pornography.

Yankech made his initial appearance on the amended counts on Friday.

The phone was initially seized from Yankech on Sept. 29, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 7, a mother contacted police about Yankech, who sometimes babysat her daughters, one of whom has a physical disability. The woman called after her daughters told her Yankech took pictures and touched them inappropriately, according to the complaint.

Also, the complaint contains descriptions of numerous girls and teenagers posing naked with adults.

Upon conviction, Yankech could receive a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years’ imprisonment. Also, Yankech could receive modifiers that could result in a surcharge of $500 for each image or copy of an image. A Racine judge will determine the number of eligible child pornography photos. An additional modifier means a bifurcated sentence – composed of prison time and supervised release – of at least three years on conviction.

READ MORE: Police Urge Caution to Avoid Robbery, Scams

Rating: 5 out of 5.