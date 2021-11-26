O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree…where’s the best spot to find thy lovely branches?

Cutting down the perfect holiday tree can be a memorable moment for families in Southeastern Wisconsin. There are a handful of local spots to go to. Start planning your trip and making Christmastime traditions now.

From Blue Spruces to Douglas Firs, there’s a Tannenbaum for every family looking for a real tree to decorate this Christmas season.

1. Klema Feeds

Phone: (262) 886-9424

Address: 10540 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, WI 53126

Klema Feeds offers a variety of garden, animal products, farming supplies, seeds, and even seasonal items. During the Christmas season, they offer Christmas Trees, Crosses, Grave Sprays, Kissing Balls, Leaning Tree boxed cards, Ornaments, Swags, Wreath Stands, and Wreaths.

Pick your own holiday decor in their greenhouse. Items will be available beginning November 20.

2. Green Acres

Phone: (262) 221-9876

Address: 5940 Green Bay Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144

Jerry Smith’s Farm runs an open-air corner stand that carries winter flowers, plants, and trees called Green Acres. They offer trees ranging in size, from 12-foot tall to plants that will fit comfortably on tabletops. They sell Canaan Fir, White Pine, and Balsam Fir.

Additionally, they specialize in making handmade Christmas Wreaths. Green Acres hand cuts all of their greens for door wreaths, crosses, and grave blankets, as well as many different sizes of wreaths for large homes and businesses. Also offered are holiday planters, swags, and a handful of decorations, ribbons, and bows.

Green Acres is open from mid-November until December.

3. Sugar Creek Tree Farm

Phone: (262) 767-1177

Address: N6447 Church Rd, Burlington, WI 53105

The Chesky family welcomes families from around Southeastern Wisconsin to visit their family-owned and operated tree farm. They have thousands of trees spread across their 32 acres near Alpine Valley. This farm gives customers a scenic experience for cutting down their own trees. They provide hand saws but also allow guests to bring their own saws.

Sugar Creek Tree Farm is open every day from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m

4. Gretzinger’s Christmas Tree Lot

Phone: (262) 705-2740

Address: 2710 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53143

High-quality Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands are available at Gretzinger’s Christmas Tree lot. Since 1940, they’ve been serving Southeastern Wisconsin during the holiday season. They have a selection of Balsam and Frazer Firs. In addition, they offer local delivery.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the lot will be open at 9:00 a.m. until a few days before Christmas, or until sold out. Aside from opening day, regular lot hours are Monday – Friday 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., & Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

5. Windblown Tree Plantation

Phone: (877) 211-8441

Address: 33833 County Hwy D, Honey Creek, WI 53138

Windblown Tree Plantation isn’t like most tree farms. Since 1971, each year they grow Christmas trees on their 150-acre plantation. They offer a wide selection of trees including Douglas, Balsam, and Fraser Firs – the “Cadillac of Christmas Trees”, the Blue Spruce, and White Pine.

No need to visit the farm, all trees are freshly cut and mail ordered. Christmas trees will be immediately packaged and delivered to your home, church, school, office, or other organization. You can order your Christmas trees online or by calling. They guarantee that their trees will arrive fresh or they will give you your money back. Items are shipped via FedEx; allow 3-5 days for shipping.

This unique way to get a real Christmas tree not only allows you to avoid the cold, but also have some Christmas magic inside your home during the holidays.

The Holidays in Southeastern Wisconsin

