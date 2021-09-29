… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
Ciabatta is the most adorable, cuddly kitty looking for a loving home. His gorgeous facial markings, fluffy fur, and baby blue eyes make him hard to resist. Ciabatta is just two months old and weighs barely over a pound. If you’re ready for some tiny kitten energy in your home, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt to meet Ciabatta today!