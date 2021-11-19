The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) is a seeking a community member to fill a board vacancy created by the resignation of school board member Amy Cimbalnik earlier this week.

Cimbalnik, of Sturtevant, resigned via email after Monday’s RUSD Board of Education regular monthly meeting. She reportedly cited “personal reasons.” She could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The RUSD Board seat, vacated by Cimbalnik, is for District 1, consisting of the Village of Sturtevant and parts of the Village of Mount Pleasant. The person to be appointed by the School Board to fill the position must reside, and be eligible to vote, in that district. The appointee will serve the remainder of the District 1 term, which ends on April 25, 2022.

A map of District 1 can be found on the RUSD Board Election page of their website.

Eligible applicants must file a letter of interest stating why they want to serve on the school board, a resume and a completed Declaration of Candidacy form at the Office of the Superintendent located at 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Building 1, Racine, WI 53404 or via email to Elizabeth Tobias, deputy clerk for school board elections, at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. The RUSD Board intends to complete its review of applicants and make the appointment by mid-December.

Questions regarding the board vacancy or appointment process should be directed to Tobias at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org or (262) 631-7064.