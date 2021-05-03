Cinco de Mayo is celebrated each year on May 5. This day commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla. In the United States, we’ve adopted this celebration.

Do you want to spend Cinco de Mayo drinking margaritas or eating tacos? Celebrate in Racine County by checking out these local restaurants.

1. Jose’s Blue Sombrero

Jose’s Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave, is a place where you and the family can celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Treat yourself to one of their 5 different margaritas or make your own. Choose your tequila, and your mixer to have a one of a kind drink on the 5th.

Make your way to Jose’s for happy hour or dinner! If you’d prefer to dine out, take out and curbside pick up is available for food and drinks! Click here for details.

2. Amos Los Tacos

Amos Los Tacos, 230 Main St., is participating in “Guac on the Rock” now until May 5. Guest 21 years and older can participate by purchasing a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole and be reimbursed up to $10—whether you dine in or take out.

Dwayne Johnson and Teremana will pay for your guacamole when dining and drinking at Amos Los Tacos. After dining, visit here and upload your receipt. Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million dollars of guacamole purchased. Rules linked here.

3. The Main Hub

The Main Hub, 1300 N Main St, is having a celebration that will feature live music in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The band 3 Floors Up will be playing. The back up plan is to move the party to The Ivanhoe if there is bad weather. The event is free and happening on Saturday May 8 at 8 p.m. at The Main Hub.

Come for the party, enjoy food, and cross your fingers for good weather.

4. Picos Tacos & Cerveza

Picos Tacos and Cerveza, 550 3 Mile Road, has a menu worth trying this Cinco de Mayo. They have all the Mexican food options that you can think of. From appetizers to street tacos, they’ve got you covered. Celebrate by dining in or carrying out with Picos Tacos and Cerveza. You can order online by clicking here.

5. Gatos

Gotta have Gatos this Cinco de Mayo! They have American, Puerto Rican, and Mexican food available. Gatos, 301 Hamilton St., is operating via curbside and take out due to COVID-19. If we are talking about tacos, they have beef currently available. On Cinco de Mayo you can also try out other options like taco salad, burritos, and enchiladas.

Celebrations

If you know of a restaurant or business in Racine that is celebrating Cinco de Mayo, email Emma Widmar (ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com) to be added to the list.