The Citizen Services Program is a website to connect the Racine Police Department to the community. Through this initiative, the police department is able to partner with community members to help keep the Racine community safe.
“Each member of the department is committed to providing quality and professional services during each citizen contact,” shared an RPD spokesperson. “The purpose of this site is to provide an additional alternative to citizens for obtaining information or reporting certain types of incidents.”
Through this platform, Racine residents can get access to up-to-date law enforcement services, stay informed of alerts as well as resources available through the Racine Police Department.
Please note that in order to use the website, refrain from using Internet Explorer. Only use browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Citizen Services Program website services
1. Crime Maps and Statistics
The Citizen Services Program website includes information such as crime maps and statistics. The interactive crime map provides details about where certain crimes occurred. The maps are updated on a weekly basis.
Pins are marked to show what crime was committed and at what time. The pins are based on an approximate location. Additionally, it provides a case number to go with each pin and the ability to leave an anonymous tip.
Some examples of pins dropped include burglaries, trespassing, drug abuse, vandalism, sudden deaths, disorderly conduct, robbery, possession of weapons, fraud, accidents, and more. These categories can be custom-selected so that citizens are able to view only the categories they are searching to simplify the map.
In addition to the map, a comprehensive report about crimes is provided. The Racine City Police Department’s CompStat Management Report is also updated and gives a report weekly. The report compares crime statistics from this year to years past and is available for viewing 24/7 through the Citizen Services Program.
2. Filing reports
You can file a police report using the Citizen Services Program website. Citizens can report and file police reports from anywhere with internet access, as long as it’s within the city limits.
An Online E Police Report Form is available at any time for people filing a report that’s taken place in the City of Racine.
3. Service requests
Make a service request by visiting the website. Users must create an account to request ancillary services.
4. Road closures
Plan ahead by looking at the Racine Police Department’s road closures map. The map will provide insight into road closures and construction taking place in the City of Racine.
It gives estimated times and dates of when construction should be resolved as well.
5. Police alerts
Get alerts from the Racine Police Department by checking their police alerts section on the Citizen Services Program website. Understand that using this source for police alerts allows you to have credible information from the Racine Police Department.
6. Anonymous Tips
The Racine Police Department will always accept information regarding suspicious activity. Racine County residents can report and give anonymous tips regarding anything to the Racine Police Department.
Send tips by calling 262-635-7700 or by using the free online tool through the Citizen Services Program website.
If you see someone or something suspicious that may cause immediate life-threatening danger, report it to the nearest police or security officer, or call 911.
