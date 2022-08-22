The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for individuals to join its Citizens Police Academy. This program aims to educate participants about the various areas of law enforcement. The Citizens Police Academy provides residents with a better understanding of the roles of officers and their training.

Those enrolled will meet for 12 weeks starting Sept. 6 through Nov. 22. In order to enroll, applications are due by Aug. 24, no later than 5 p.m. Classes will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Mount Pleasant Police Department training room. The department is located at 8811 Campus Drive. Additionally, there are three extra Saturday classes offered for more hands-on experiences.

“The academy is not designed to certify citizens to perform law enforcement services. It’s to provide the community with a better understanding of the responsibilities a Police Officer has in their day-to-day role in the Village of Mount Pleasant,” said the department.

Citizens Police Academy topics

The fall session will cover various areas of education including:

Hands-on experiences similar to basic recruit training

Police officer tactics

Equipment

Crime scene and vehicle crash investigations

Firearms training

Police vehicle driving

In addition, the course will feature guest speakers including representatives from the Municipal and Circuit Court system, Medical Examiners Office, and Racine County Communicating Center.

Getting enrolled

Citizens Police Academy brochures and applications are available online or by emailing Captain David Stroupe at dstroupe@mtpleasantwi.gov.

