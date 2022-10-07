RACINE — Another member of the Racine Common Council has scheduled a listening opportunity for residents.

Alder Henry Perez, who represents the 12th Aldermanic District on the city’s far west side, has scheduled a meet-and-greet at Panera Bread, 5304 Washington Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“I believe that it is important for our constituents to have access to their elected officials, and I would like to hear from them so I can better represent them,” Perez said in a news release.

District 12, served by Alder Perez

The 12th District covers an area of the city roughly from Kinzie Avenue south to Castle Court, east to Orchard Street and west to Green Bay Road (Hwy 31).

Perez is the second of the city’s 15-member Common Council to announce and hold a listening opportunity this fall. Last weekend, Alder Terry McCarthy of the 9th District rode his bicycle throughout the district over two days. He invited residents to flag him down to talk.

