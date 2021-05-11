Advertisements

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, Racine’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Community Center will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents this coming weekend May 14-15.

Here are the details:

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, will be open on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days to administer the first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine;

Residents must come back to the MLK Center for the second dose on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. both days; and

City residents should remember:

No appointments are necessary – everything is walk-up; residents can just show up between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on May 14 and May 15;

Vaccinations are FREE;

You DO NOT need to show an ID;

Bus rides are FREE – just tell the driver you are going to get vaccinated. Bus routes 1 and 3 stop in front of the MLK center; and

Anyone above the age of 16 is eligible to get vaccinated – they just need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

“We are thankful for the additional resources from the State and the Wisconsin National Guard in helping to get more of our residents vaccinated. Opening a clinic at our MLK community center is part of our effort to make the vaccine available in the heart of the City. We are committed to making access to the vaccine as convenient as possible for the City’s residents. I urge neighborhood residents near the King Community Center to take advantage of this opportunity. Remember, no appointment needed, the vaccine is free, you do not need to show any ID, and bus rides are free,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

“I am grateful for the support from DHS and the National Guard. It is our hope that the MLK Jr Community Center, which is in the middle of the Lincoln-King neighborhood, can provide easy access, in a familiar setting for community members to get vaccinated,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine. “We will continue to work with the state and other partners to expand opportunities to get vaccinated and hopefully that will include additional community centers.”

Late last week, Alderman Mollie Jones received her first dose of vaccine at Racine’s Festival Hall. She is encouraging all of our residents to get vaccinated and believes using the community centers as vaccination clinics is a great idea.

“I’m very excited to have finally received my COVID vaccination. I had COVID-19 and it was a terrible experience. I am positive that you and those you love would not want to go through what I experienced – so please get vaccinated. So far I am feeling great. It took less than five minutes, and they made the process easy. I am thrilled to be able to spend time with my family and friends again. So please get vaccinated, Racine. Your risks are lower with getting the vaccination than with getting COVID. Our black and brown communities in Racine were hit harder by COVID, so please protect yourself and protect your loved ones! And remember bus rides are free to and from any vaccination site, so go get vaccinated,” said Alderman Mollie Jones.

More information can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.