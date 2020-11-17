KENOSHA ⏤ The City Council passed a new mask ordinance Monday night for residents and businesses in the city.

The ordinance, approved 15-2 by the council, requires face masks to be worn in local businesses. It also requires businesses to enforce six-feet social distancing.

Alderpersons David Paff and Dominic Ruffalo were the only opposers of the ordinance.

It will take effect upon its legal publication, a process that should be complete by next week.

The ordinance will remain in effect until March 31, 2021, or “unless extended or earlier terminated or modified by the common council.”

Face masks required

Under the ordinance, residents must wear a face covering when:

In any building open to the public; or

Waiting or riding on public transportation or riding in a taxi, private care service, or ride-sharing.

Amended language

The resolution’s original sponsor, Ald. Bill Siel, amended the language concerning businesses capacity. The original limitation presented to the council was up to 50% of a businesses’ capacity. However, by Monday night’s meeting, Siel had softened that language.

“Limit the number of people on the premises to no more than is strictly necessary to perform the business operation,” it now states.

Other requirements

It also requires business to:

Comply with social distancing of 6 feet between all individuals on the premises. This includes but is not limited to employees, customers and members of the public;

Increase standards of facility cleaning and disinfection of all areas;

And post signage reminding staff and customers of safe business practices, social distancing requirements, hand hygiene, and cough/sneeze etiquette.

Thompson will update this story Tuesday morning.

