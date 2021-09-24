RACINE – The City of Racine Public Health Department announced Friday that is opting to hold off on offering COVID-19 booster shots until it receives guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). That information is expected in the upcoming weeks.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of COVID-19 boosters in certain instances and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDS) provided guidance on who is eligible for a booster.

“We are pleased to see the FDA and CDC approve boosters for use in certain circumstances but we ask for patience from the community as we work to put procedures in place to actually be able to administer booster shots. We know there are many people waiting and wanting to get there booster, and will work to provide more information as soon as it is available,” Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in a news release.

The CDC has made the following recommendations regarding COVID-19 boosters:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine atleast 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

As the City of Racine Public Health Department gathers more information on COVID-19 booster shots, it will be made available at racinecoronavirus.org. Additional question for the Public Health Department can be addressed to publichealth@cityofracine.org

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!