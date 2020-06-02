Racine – This evening, Mayor Cory Mason issued an emergency declaration instituting a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting tonight.

“We are issuing this curfew out of an abundance of caution. The evidence suggests that last night’s activity that led to the destruction of Thelma Orr COP house and vandalizing of other local businesses came from individuals who are not a part of or from our community. We know people need to be heard, and on both Saturday and today we saw a well-organized and peaceful demonstration and marches through the City. However, we don’t want outside forces to use peaceful protests as shields at night in order to cause destruction. I don’t believe that destruction represents the intention of the community members I have heard from, who are demanding justice, and want us, as a City and a nation, must root out racism in all its form where ever it exists,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

The language of the emergency declaration, which includes instruction and exemption, can be found by CLICKING HERE.