RACINE – The City of Racine will announce the official opening of the Racine Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) at a virtual press conference at noon on Monday (Dec. 7).
The Racine FEC will offer free, professional, one-on-one financial counseling to help City of Racine individuals and families with low to moderate incomes, manage their finances; pay down debt; increase savings; establish and build credit, and access safe and affordable mainstream banking products. Racine is one of a handful of US cities to develop an FEC initiative.
Mayor Cory Mason will announce the Racine FEC launch. He’ll be joined by:
- Dasheika Kidd, Program Director for the FEC’s local nonprofit partner, Housing Resources, Inc. (HRI).
- The Racine FEC’s new Financial Counselors, Curtis Szymczak and Xenia Jackson (bilingual and able to give interviews in Spanish).
- Jonathan Mintz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the FEC’s national partner, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund).
- Victor Frasher, Director of Community Engagement of Educators Credit Union, one of the FEC’s early financial supporters.
- Vicky Selkowe, the City of Racine’s Manager of Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships.
The virtual press conference will discuss the services the FEC will provide, how city residents can access the FEC, how it will assist residents in dealing with COVID-related economic hardship, and how the FEC is a key component of the City of Racine’s efforts to tackle disparities and inequities facing residents.
