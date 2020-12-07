RACINE – The City of Racine will announce the official opening of the Racine Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) at a virtual press conference at noon on Monday (Dec. 7).

The Racine FEC will offer free, professional, one-on-one financial counseling to help City of Racine individuals and families with low to moderate incomes, manage their finances; pay down debt; increase savings; establish and build credit, and access safe and affordable mainstream banking products. Racine is one of a handful of US cities to develop an FEC initiative.

Mayor Cory Mason will announce the Racine FEC launch. He’ll be joined by:

Dasheika Kidd, Program Director for the FEC’s local nonprofit partner, Housing Resources, Inc. (HRI).

The Racine FEC’s new Financial Counselors, Curtis Szymczak and Xenia Jackson (bilingual and able to give interviews in Spanish).

Jonathan Mintz, President and Chief Executive Officer of the FEC’s national partner, the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund).

Victor Frasher, Director of Community Engagement of Educators Credit Union, one of the FEC’s early financial supporters.

Vicky Selkowe, the City of Racine’s Manager of Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships.

The virtual press conference will discuss the services the FEC will provide, how city residents can access the FEC, how it will assist residents in dealing with COVID-related economic hardship, and how the FEC is a key component of the City of Racine’s efforts to tackle disparities and inequities facing residents.

